Chicago Bears launch annual coat drive to help families stay warm this winter

The Chicago Bears are launching their annual coat drive this week to collect new and gently used winter coats for those in need across Illinois.

The Bears are teaming up with Jewel-Osco, which will host donation boxes at all 190 of its Illinois locations, as well as with The Salvation Army and Shur-Way Movers to ensure the coats reach individuals and families in need.

Additional donation sites will be available at Soldier Field on game days, Bears Fit in Vernon Hills and FOX 32.

As temperatures drop, the Bears are encouraging everyone to contribute to this cause and help keep Illinois residents warm this winter.

The coat drive will run from Oct. 30 through Feb.10.

To find a donation location or learn more, visit ChicagoBears.com/CoatDrive.