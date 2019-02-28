Blackhawks acquire Olli Maatta

Blackhawks acquire Olli Maatta

The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired defenseman Olli Maatta in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Dominik Kahun and a fifth-round pick in this year's draft.

Predators rally again, clinch Central beating Blackhawks 5-2

Predators rally again, clinch Central beating Blackhawks 5-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Nashville Predators have proven they can finish a season almost as well as they start. Viktor Arvidsson scored the go-ahead goal at 3:33 of the third period, and the Predators won their second straight Central Division title by rallying from an 0-2 deficit to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 Saturday night.

Stars lose 6-1 to Kane, Blackhawks

Stars lose 6-1 to Kane, Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) - One more point could provide a big lift for the Dallas Stars. They get another chance on Saturday night. Dallas' playoff road remains muddled after it lost 6-1 to Chicago on Friday night. Patrick Kane scored twice in the Blackhawks' home finale, and Cam Ward made 25 saves in his 700th NHL game.

Kings beat Blackhawks 3-2 on Doughty's power-play goal in OT

Kings beat Blackhawks 3-2 on Doughty's power-play goal in OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) - For the better part of five thrilling minutes in overtime, it was as if the Los Angeles Kings and Chicago Blackhawks were battling each other again in the 2013 and 2014 Western Conference Finals. But when Drew Doughty's shot hit the back of the net, the Kings were another team set to miss the playoffs, having done their best to make sure the Blackhawks join them as...

Kane and the Blackhawks visit the Kings

Kane and the Blackhawks visit the Kings

Chicago Blackhawks (34-33-10, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (28-40-9, eighth in the Pacific Division) Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane leads Chicago into a matchup against Los Angeles. He's third in the NHL with 104 points, scoring 41 goals and totaling 63 assists. The Kings are 15-20-3 at home. Los Angeles has scored 33 power-play...

Avalanche 4, Blackhawks 2

Avalanche 4, Blackhawks 2

Colin Wilson scored his first goal in more than a month, Philipp Grubauer stopped 29 shots and the playoff-chasing Colorado Avalanche earned their fourth straight win by holding off the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Saturday.

Kings beat Blackhawks 6-3

Kings beat Blackhawks 6-3

Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist, and the Los Angeles Kings stopped a 10-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.