Blackhawks defenseman de Haan ruled out for start of camp
Blackhawks defenseman Calvin de Haan has been ruled out for the start of training camp with his new team and he is expected to miss two to three weeks.
Blackhawks acquire F Alex Nylander in trade with Sabres
The Chicago Blackhawks are taking a chance on another underachieving young forward.
Blackhawks agree to deals with goalie Lehner, F Carpenter
The Chicago Blackhawks scored plenty of goals last season. The problem was they allowed a bunch, too.
Blackhawks reacquire Shaw in deal with Canadiens
The Chicago Blackhawks are hoping a familiar face can help them get back to the playoffs.
Blackhawks acquire de Haan in trade with Hurricanes
The Chicago Blackhawks made another trade for a veteran defenseman on Monday, acquiring Calvin de Haan in a deal with the Carolina Hurricanes.
Blackhawks acquire Olli Maatta
The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired defenseman Olli Maatta in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Dominik Kahun and a fifth-round pick in this year's draft.
Jonathan Toews visits Chicago students to talk healthy eating, gardening
Jonathan Toews of the Blackhawks visited students Monday in Chicago to celebrate their completion of his foundation’s indoor gardening program.
Blackhawks goalie will drive IndyCar Grand Prix pace car
Two-time Stanley Cup champion goaltender Corey Crawford will drive the pace car for Saturday's IndyCar Grand Prix.
Blackhawks draw 3rd pick in NHL draft lottery
The New Jersey Devils will have the No. 1 pick at this year's NHL draft.
Predators rally again, clinch Central beating Blackhawks 5-2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Nashville Predators have proven they can finish a season almost as well as they start. Viktor Arvidsson scored the go-ahead goal at 3:33 of the third period, and the Predators won their second straight Central Division title by rallying from an 0-2 deficit to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 Saturday night.
Stars lose 6-1 to Kane, Blackhawks
CHICAGO (AP) - One more point could provide a big lift for the Dallas Stars. They get another chance on Saturday night. Dallas' playoff road remains muddled after it lost 6-1 to Chicago on Friday night. Patrick Kane scored twice in the Blackhawks' home finale, and Cam Ward made 25 saves in his 700th NHL game.
Kings beat Blackhawks 3-2 on Doughty's power-play goal in OT
LOS ANGELES (AP) - For the better part of five thrilling minutes in overtime, it was as if the Los Angeles Kings and Chicago Blackhawks were battling each other again in the 2013 and 2014 Western Conference Finals. But when Drew Doughty's shot hit the back of the net, the Kings were another team set to miss the playoffs, having done their best to make sure the Blackhawks join them as...
Kane and the Blackhawks visit the Kings
Chicago Blackhawks (34-33-10, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (28-40-9, eighth in the Pacific Division) Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane leads Chicago into a matchup against Los Angeles. He's third in the NHL with 104 points, scoring 41 goals and totaling 63 assists. The Kings are 15-20-3 at home. Los Angeles has scored 33 power-play...
Blackhawks announce 2-year extension for D Carl Dahlstrom
The Chicago Blackhawks and defenseman Carl Dahlstrom have agreed to a two-year contract extension.
Avalanche 4, Blackhawks 2
Colin Wilson scored his first goal in more than a month, Philipp Grubauer stopped 29 shots and the playoff-chasing Colorado Avalanche earned their fourth straight win by holding off the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Saturday.
United Center getting new scoreboard for next season
Patrons of Chicago's United Center will notice a big change at the famous sports venue next season.
Blackhawks rally for 5-4 shootout win over Sabres
Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat beat Carter Hutton during a perfect shootout, sending the Chicago Blackhawks to a 5-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.
Blackhawks goalie Ward sidelined by right knee injury
The Chicago Blackhawks say goalie Cam Ward has a right knee injury and will not participate in hockey activities for seven to 10 days.
Kings beat Blackhawks 6-3
Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist, and the Los Angeles Kings stopped a 10-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.
Kane helps Blackhawks rally to 4-3 win over Ducks
Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews came up big for the Chicago Blackhawks when it counted the most.