LOS ANGELES (AP) - For the better part of five thrilling minutes in overtime, it was as if the Los Angeles Kings and Chicago Blackhawks were battling each other again in the 2013 and 2014 Western Conference Finals. But when Drew Doughty's shot hit the back of the net, the Kings were another team set to miss the playoffs, having done their best to make sure the Blackhawks join them as...

March 31