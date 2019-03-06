Embiid, Redick lead way as 76ers beat Bulls 116-96

Embiid, Redick lead way as 76ers beat Bulls 116-96

CHICAGO (AP) - The Philadelphia 76ers endured five straight losing seasons and bottomed out with 10 wins three years ago. Considering how far they fell during their rebuilding project, coach Brett Brown can sure appreciate where they are at the moment. Joel Embiid had 20 points and 10 rebounds, JJ Redick scored 23 and the 76ers hit the 50-win mark for the second year in a row with a 116-96...

Bulls edge Wizards 115-114 on Lemon's late free throws

Bulls edge Wizards 115-114 on Lemon's late free throws

Walt Lemon Jr. scored a career-high 24 points, including two free throws with 1.8 seconds to play, to help the Chicago Bulls snap a five-game losing streak with a 115-114 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Bulls take on the Raptors on 3-game skid

Bulls take on the Raptors on 3-game skid

Toronto Raptors (53-23, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (21-55, 13th in the Eastern Conference) Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to break its three-game losing streak when the Bulls take on Toronto. The Bulls are 15-31 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is 7-8 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Pistons 131, Bulls 108

Pistons 131, Bulls 108

Blake Griffin scored 17 of his 28 points in the third quarter as the Detroit Pistons routed the Chicago Bulls 131-108 Sunday for their fifth straight win.

Griffin helps Pistons knock off Bulls 112-104

Griffin helps Pistons knock off Bulls 112-104

Blake Griffin scored 16 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter after going to the locker room with an apparent right leg injury, and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Chicago Bulls 112-104 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.