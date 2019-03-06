Chicago Bulls draft pick Coby White gets emotional after learning college teammate was selected
The Chicago Bulls selected North Carolina Tar Heels point guard Coby White with the No. 7 pick of the NBA Draft on Thursday.
The Chicago Bulls were looking for an upgrade at point guard, and they are banking on North Carolina's Coby White to give them the backcourt boost they are seeking.
The Chicago Bulls and coach Jim Boylen have agreed to a contract extension.
John Paxson remains convinced the Chicago Bulls are on the right path despite one of the worst records in franchise history and that they have the coach they need in Jim Boylen.
76ers rest starters ahead of playoffs, beat Bulls 125-109
Joel Embiid watched Philadelphia's regular-season finale with the team's other four resting starters, and the center's status for the playoff opener is in question.
Embiid, Redick lead way as 76ers beat Bulls 116-96
CHICAGO (AP) - The Philadelphia 76ers endured five straight losing seasons and bottomed out with 10 wins three years ago. Considering how far they fell during their rebuilding project, coach Brett Brown can sure appreciate where they are at the moment. Joel Embiid had 20 points and 10 rebounds, JJ Redick scored 23 and the 76ers hit the 50-win mark for the second year in a row with a 116-96...
76ers holding Butler out of game against Bulls
The Philadelphia 76ers are holding guard Jimmy Butler out of their game against the Chicago Bulls because of back tightness.
Bulls edge Wizards 115-114 on Lemon's late free throws
Walt Lemon Jr. scored a career-high 24 points, including two free throws with 1.8 seconds to play, to help the Chicago Bulls snap a five-game losing streak with a 115-114 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.
Knicks beat Bulls 113-105 to snap six-game losing streak
In a matchup between two of the NBA's worst teams, the New York Knicks were a little better.
Bulls take on the Raptors on 3-game skid
Toronto Raptors (53-23, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (21-55, 13th in the Eastern Conference) Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to break its three-game losing streak when the Bulls take on Toronto. The Bulls are 15-31 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is 7-8 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
Bulls' Markkanen to miss rest of season
Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen will miss the rest of the season after experiencing a rapid heart rate and fatigue.
Seth Curry scores 20 points, Trail Blazers rout Bulls
Seth Curry scored a season-high 20 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Chicago Bulls 118-98 on Wednesday night.
Powell scores 20 as Raptors beat struggling Bulls 112-103
Norman Powell scored 20 points, Serge Ibaka had 16 and the Toronto Raptors beat Chicago 112-103 on Tuesday night, their eighth consecutive win over the struggling Bulls.
Bulls rule out Carter, Hutchison for rest of season
The Chicago Bulls have ruled out injured rookies Wendell Carter Jr. and Chandler Hutchison for the remainder of the season, and might soon do the same with Otto Porter Jr.
United Center getting new scoreboard for next season
Patrons of Chicago's United Center will notice a big change at the famous sports venue next season.
Lopez helps Bulls end losing streak, beat Suns 116-101
Robin Lopez used his veteran guile to gain an advantage over the Phoenix Suns' young big men, and had major success at the expense of his former team.
Pistons 131, Bulls 108
Blake Griffin scored 17 of his 28 points in the third quarter as the Detroit Pistons routed the Chicago Bulls 131-108 Sunday for their fifth straight win.
Griffin helps Pistons knock off Bulls 112-104
Blake Griffin scored 16 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter after going to the locker room with an apparent right leg injury, and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Chicago Bulls 112-104 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.
LeBron James passes Michael Jordan for 4th in career scoring
LeBron James has moved past Michael Jordan.
Bogdanovic leads late charge to help Pacers sweep past Bulls
Bojan Bogdanovic and Darren Collison rescued Indiana on Tuesday night.