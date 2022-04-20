Vic Mensa launches first Black-owned weed brand, available in Illinois
Musician and activist Vic Mensa is co-owner of the brand of pre-rolled joints called 93 Boyz.
After two years of legal cannabis in Illinois, the first local Black-owned brand is hitting dispensary shelves.
Illinois State Police will be looking for drivers under the influence of marijuana
Illinois State Police have announced a month-long traffic enforcement where they will be looking for not only speeders, but also distracted and influenced drivers.
Illinois regulators finally pass around new batch of pot dispensary licenses
“Illinois is leading the way in addressing the War on Drugs as no state has before, and dispensary ownership that reflects our state’s diversity is a product of that commitment,” Gov. Pritzker said.
Senate bill would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer became the first majority leader in history to endorse cannabis legalization at the federal level.
Snoop Dogg pokes fun at Biden with ‘Sleepy Joe OG’ weed strain
Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr., has always been a well-known critic of United States presidents including Donald Trump.
Recreational marijuana use linked to increased chance of ER, hospitalization, study finds
Acute trauma was the most common cause, followed by respiratory health reasons and gastrointestinal issues.
Marijuana convention kicks off in downtown Chicago
Since legalizing weed, Illinois has seen an average monthly revenue of over $100 million in recreational sales.
Chicago police seize kilo of weed, magic mushrooms from underground pot parties
Chicago police busted five black market weed dealers for allegedly selling their wares at two unsanctioned events last week, seizing more than a kilogram of cannabis, other pot products and hundreds of grams of psychedelic mushrooms.
McHenry County warns parents of cannabis products disguised as snacks, candy
They look almost like the real thing — but these sweet treats have reportedly made people very sick in McHenry County.
Beware: Deceptive cannabis products disguised as snacks
The FDA says there are copycat packages out there that resemble candy, but actually contain THC.
Frequent marijuana use may lead to higher risk of heart disease, study finds
Researchers say frequent use of THC can increase plaque buildup in the arteries, increasing the risk of heart disease and eventually heart attacks.
500 pounds of weed scattered across Missouri highway after crash on 4/20
Dozens of packages of weed were scattered across several lanes of highway.
Cook County continues to expunge marijuana convictions amid 4/20 holiday
With cannabis being legal in Illinois, there is a push to help people get their drug convictions expunged.
What is 420 Day and where did it originate? Your questions answered
Many believe the origins of the 420 holiday began in 1970s California.
What to do if your dog eats your weed
Dr. Ryan Cohen, medical director of the Veterinary Emergency Group South Loop, explains what to do if your dog accidentally ingests marijuana.