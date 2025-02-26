Chicago suburb approves ban on Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC edibles

The Brief The Elgin City Council voted to ban Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC edibles. Supporters of the ban cited safety concerns, including a rise in poison control calls. Opponents argued the move would hurt small businesses and limit consumer choice.



The Elgin City Council has officially approved a ban on certain THC products, a move that will remove Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC edibles from store shelves.

The council previously gave preliminary approval for the measure, and on Wednesday night, it passed the final vote.

What we know:

The ban targets hemp-derived THC products that have gained popularity due to a legal loophole.

While these edibles contain THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, they remain legal under federal law because they are made from hemp rather than marijuana.

Unlike cannabis products sold at licensed dispensaries, these edibles are largely unregulated and have reportedly been linked to a surge in poison control calls.

Supporters of the ban argue that the lack of oversight makes these products risky, especially since some resemble common candies and can be accidentally ingested by children.

Opponents, including some small business owners, warned that the ban would negatively impact local retailers. They advocated for stronger regulation rather than an outright ban.

What's next:

With the ban now in place, Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC edibles will no longer be legally sold in Elgin.

Meanwhile, discussions over how to regulate hemp-derived THC products continue at both the state and national levels, as Illinois lawmakers previously considered a statewide ban but did not pass it.