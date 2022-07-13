FOX 32 Chicago

Top Stories
2 wounded in shootout with Chicago police in Pilsen
Chicago police wounded two people during a shootout Friday morning in the Pilsen neighborhood on the city's Southwest Side.
Chicago police wounded two people during a shootout Friday morning in the Pilsen neighborhood on the city's Southwest Side.
Chicago police wounded two people during a shootout Friday morning in the Pilsen neighborhood on the city's Southwest Side.
Steve Bannon faces up to two years in federal prison when he’s sentenced. Each count carries a minimum sentence of 30 days in jail.
So far, over 2,000 virus cases have been reported in the U.S. Symptoms include fever, body aches, chills, fatigue, and bumps on parts of the body.
Despite his COVID-19 diagnosis, President Joe Biden has released details on a new strategy to fight crime across the nation that will cost $37 billion.
Pickleball is all the rage and gaining popularity among retirees, but while it’s a great way for them to stay active and in-shape, the game is sending many older players to the doctor’s office.
Vanessa Sescila, professional matchmaker from It's Just Lunch Chicago, talks about their service and how they help connect Chicagoans with their soulmates.
'American Pickers' star Frank Fitz's former co-host Mike Wolfe shared the news on Instagram.
Even with the Federal Reserve expected to raise borrowing rates again next week, adding debt is “not necessarily a bad sign," analysts say.
Shaken, not stirred? Velveeta has launched a new $15 “Veltini," complete with olive brine and vermouth.