Chicago man arrested less than an hour after carjacking woman at gunpoint: police

The Brief An 18-year-old Chicago man is facing charges after allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint. Police say the victim, 55, was targeted Sunday morning on South Wabash. The suspect was arrested within an hour and is due in court Tuesday.



An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with the armed carjacking of a 55-year-old woman Sunday morning on Chicago's South Side.

What we know:

Demarco Brown was arrested Sunday at 12:15 p.m., less than an hour after officers say he took a woman’s vehicle and other belongings at gunpoint in the 6900 block of South Wabash Avenue.

He now faces two felony counts: one for aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, and another for unlawful use of a weapon with a loaded firearm. Police say a warrant had also been issued in connection with the case.

Demarco Brown

What's next:

Brown is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Tuesday.