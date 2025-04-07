Chicago man arrested less than an hour after carjacking woman at gunpoint: police
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with the armed carjacking of a 55-year-old woman Sunday morning on Chicago's South Side.
What we know:
Demarco Brown was arrested Sunday at 12:15 p.m., less than an hour after officers say he took a woman’s vehicle and other belongings at gunpoint in the 6900 block of South Wabash Avenue.
He now faces two felony counts: one for aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, and another for unlawful use of a weapon with a loaded firearm. Police say a warrant had also been issued in connection with the case.
Demarco Brown
What's next:
Brown is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Tuesday.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.