Chicago rings in 2026 along Riverwalk with music, fireworks and heightened security

Chicago is taking the national spotlight as it rings in 2026 with its largest New Year’s Eve celebration to date along the Riverwalk.

What we know:

The city’s festivities began Wednesday evening with live performances, visual art displays from ART on THE MART and a packed lineup of Chicago-based talent. The celebration will culminate at midnight with fireworks launched from bridges along the Riverwalk and a custom countdown projected onto the Merchandise Mart.

Chicago native Chance the Rapper is set to headline the event ahead of the new year countdown, which will air nationally as part of "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest," marking the first Central Time Zone countdown in the program’s history.

While the atmosphere downtown is festive, safety remains top of mind for city officials and attendees.

Officials say overall crime levels are down compared to this time last year, but several high-profile incidents in recent weeks, including a deadly teen takeover, a woman being set on fire and a mass shooting in River North, prompted heightened security measures for New Year’s Eve.

Police have increased their presence throughout the downtown area, with additional officers, security checkpoints and street closures in place as thousands gather along the Riverwalk. Authorities are urging people to plan ahead, arrive early and remain aware of their surroundings.

To help people get home safely, the Chicago Transit Authority is offering free rides beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

City leaders say the goal is for Chicagoans to celebrate responsibly while welcoming the new year safely.