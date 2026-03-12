Illinois Lottery player wins $536 million Mega Millions jackpot

The Brief An Illinois Lottery player won the $536 million Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night. The winning ticket was purchased online and matched all six numbers. It’s the second-largest prize ever won by an online lottery player in the U.S.



An Illinois Lottery player has won the $536 million Mega Millions jackpot in Tuesday night’s drawing.

What we know:

For the March 10 drawing, the winning ticket was purchased online and matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball: 16, 21, 30, 35, 65 and 7.

The $536 million prize is the second-largest lottery jackpot ever won by an online player in the United States. It’s also the fifth time in nearly five years that an Illinois Lottery player has won the Mega Millions jackpot.

In addition to the jackpot winner, another online Illinois Lottery player matched all five numbers and won $5 million after adding a 5x Megaplier.

The backstory:

Illinois has seen a string of major Mega Millions wins in recent years.

In March 2025, a ticket purchased at a convenience store in Cortland won a $349 million jackpot.

In June 2024, an Illinois iLottery player won $552 million, the largest online lottery prize ever recorded in the U.S.

In July 2022, a ticket bought at a gas station in Des Plaines won a $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot, which is still the largest lottery prize in state history.

And in June 2021, a player won $56 million after buying a ticket at a Citgo gas station in southwest suburban Crestwood.

What's next:

The jackpot winner has one year from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

Illinois Lottery officials encourage winners to sign the back of their ticket and store it in a safe place until they are ready to claim their winnings.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday. Tickets cost $2, and players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for a chance to increase non-jackpot prizes.