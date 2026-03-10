Chicago duo charged in gaming machine burglaries in southwest suburbs

The Brief Two 18-year-old Chicago men are charged in connection with burglaries targeting video gaming terminals in Oak Lawn and nearby suburbs. The break-ins happened in January and February at businesses during the early morning hours. Investigations are ongoing as Oak Lawn police work with neighboring departments.



Two Chicago men are facing burglary charges as suburban police investigate a string of early morning break-ins targeting video gaming terminals at local businesses.

What we know:

The first incident happened Jan. 8 at about 5:30 a.m. at La Cocina De Mama Restaurant in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.

Oak Lawn police responded to a burglar alarm and found a break-in underway. Eight to 10 people ran from the business and left in multiple vehicles.

Officers tried to follow them, but the group got away.

The group went after video gaming terminals (VGTs) inside the restaurant. Cash was taken and several machines were damaged.

A second burglary in Oak Lawn was reported Feb. 5 at about 5:20 a.m. at Hashtag 95 Restaurant. Police said four people forced their way inside and again targeted VGTs. Cash was taken and machines were damaged.

On Feb. 27, Oak Lawn police arrested 18-year-old Juelz Johnson, of Chicago, in connection with the investigations. On March 1, he was charged with two counts of burglary.

The Worth Police Department also charged Johnson with two similar burglaries in their village.

Juelz Johnson and Antoine Smith | OLPD

In a separate case, the Summit Police Department arrested 18-year-old Antoine Smith, of Chicago, on March 6 in connection with an attempted burglary in their town.

That same day, Oak Lawn police presented evidence to prosecutors who approved one count of burglary against Smith for the Jan. 8 break-in at La Cocina De Mama Restaurant. Worth police also charged Smith with burglary for a similar offense on the same date.

What's next:

Oak Lawn police said the investigations remain ongoing.