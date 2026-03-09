Masked men storm suburban Chicago home, victim held at gunpoint

The Brief Police say six masked men forced their way into a Winnetka home Sunday evening. One suspect posed as a food delivery worker to gain entry. The victim was held at gunpoint but escaped unharmed; no arrests have been made.



A group of masked men forced their way into a Winnetka home Sunday evening, holding a resident at gunpoint before fleeing the area.

What we know:

Officers were called around 5:27 p.m. to a home in the 700 block of Rosewood Avenue for a reported home invasion.

Police said six male suspects were involved, and that one of the men posed as a food delivery worker before the group forced their way into the residence.

The victim was held at gunpoint while the suspects demanded "specific items" from inside the home, according to police.

The victim was eventually able to escape unharmed. The suspects left the scene, possibly in a black Acura RDX SUV without license plates, before police arrived.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnetka Police Department at 847-501-6034.