Mihailovic to train with US before Olympic soccer qualifying
Chicago Fire midfielder Djordje Mihailovic is among 24 players invited to the U.S. under-23 training camp leading to Olympic qualifying. Mihailovic played for the U.S. senior team at this year's CONCACAF Gold Cup
Fire beat Union 2-0
Nemanja Nikolic scored twice to run his goals streak to four games and the Chicago Fire beat the Philadelphia Union 2-0 on Saturday night despite playing down a man throughout the second half.
Chicago Fire to pay $65.5 million to leave suburban stadium
The Chicago Fire will pay $65.5 million to leave the suburban Chicago stadium that has been the team's home for more than a decade.
Kaku, White, Royer score, Red Bulls beat Fire 3-1
Romero "Kaku" Gamarra, Brian White and Daniel Royer scored to help the New York Red Bulls beat the Chicago Fire 3-1 on Friday night.
Calvo's heads in goal in stoppage time, Fire tie DC United
Francisco Calvo headed in a goal in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to help the Chicago Fire tie D.C. United 3-3 on Wednesday night.
San Jose Earthquakes beat the Chicago Fire 4-1
Chris Wondolowski scored four times to pass Landon Donovan for most career MLS goals, and the San Jose Earthquakes beat the Chicago Fire 4-1 on Saturday.
Nikolic scores 2 goals, Fire top Revolution 5-0
Nemanja Nikolic had two goals in the first half and the Chicago Fire scored three goals in a late 11-minute span to rout the New England Revolution 5-0 on Wednesday night.
Chicago Fire in talks to end lease at suburban stadium
The Chicago Fire have reached a memorandum of understanding with the owner of the MLS team's stadium that will end the team's lease.
Omar Browne scores in MLS debut, Impact beat Fire 1-0
MONTREAL (AP) -- Omar Browne scored in the 83rd minute in his Major League Soccer debut to help the Montreal Impact beat the Chicago Fire 1-0 Sunday.
Castellanos scores in 9th minute, NYCFC tops Fire 1-0
Valentín Castellanos scored in the ninth minute to help New York City FC beat the Chicago Fire 1-0 on Wednesday night.
Chicago Fire 4, Colorado Rapids 1
C.J. Sapong and Aleksandar Katai each scored to help the Chicago Fire beat the Colorado Rapids 4-1 on Saturday, extending Colorado's losing streak to five games.
Sounders win 3rd straight to open season, 4-2 over Fire
Victor Rodriguez and Jordan Morris each had first-half goals and Seattle scored the opening three goals before holding off the Chicago Fire 4-2 on Saturday for the Sounders' third straight victory to open the season.
Fire re-sign Schweinsteiger as designated player for 2019
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Fire have re-signed Bastian Schweinsteiger as a designated player for 2019, keeping the German star for at least one more season.
Wright-Phillips, Red Bulls beat Fire 1-0
Bradley Wright-Phillips scored and Luis Robles had his eighth shutout of the season to help the New York Red Bulls beat the Chicago Fire 1-0 on Saturday night.
Kamara, Davies lead Whitecaps past Fire 3-2
Kei Kamara scored two goals and teen sensation Alphonso Davies had an assist and created several scoring chances in the Vancouver Whitecaps' 3-2 victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday night.
Aleksandar Katai scores twice in Fire's 3-2 win over NYCFC
Aleksandar Katai scored twice early in the second half to help the Chicago Fire beat New York City FC 3-2 on Saturday night.
Elis scores twice as Dynamo beat Fire 3-2
Alberth Elis scored two second-half goals to help the Houston Dynamo beat the Chicago Fire 3-2 on Sunday for their first road win of the season.
Philadelphia Union get David Accam from Chicago
The Philadelphia Union have acquired winger David Accam from the Chicago Fire for $1.2 million in allocation money.
Nikolic increases lead for Golden Boot, Fire top Union 3-2
Nemanja Nikolic scored two of his three goals in the second half, increasing his league-leading total to 24, and the Chicago Fire rallied for a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Union on Sunday.
Polster jumpstarts Fire in 4-1 win over Revolution
Matt Polster scored his first goal of the season in the eighth minute to help the Chicago Fire beat the New England Revolution 4-1 on Saturday night.