Fire beat Union 2-0

Fire beat Union 2-0

Nemanja Nikolic scored twice to run his goals streak to four games and the Chicago Fire beat the Philadelphia Union 2-0 on Saturday night despite playing down a man throughout the second half. 

Chicago Fire 4, Colorado Rapids 1

Chicago Fire 4, Colorado Rapids 1

C.J. Sapong and Aleksandar Katai each scored to help the Chicago Fire beat the Colorado Rapids 4-1 on Saturday, extending Colorado's losing streak to five games.

Sounders win 3rd straight to open season, 4-2 over Fire

Sounders win 3rd straight to open season, 4-2 over Fire

Victor Rodriguez and Jordan Morris each had first-half goals and Seattle scored the opening three goals before holding off the Chicago Fire 4-2 on Saturday for the Sounders' third straight victory to open the season.

Wright-Phillips, Red Bulls beat Fire 1-0

Wright-Phillips, Red Bulls beat Fire 1-0

Bradley Wright-Phillips scored and Luis Robles had his eighth shutout of the season to help the New York Red Bulls beat the Chicago Fire 1-0 on Saturday night.

Kamara, Davies lead Whitecaps past Fire 3-2

Kamara, Davies lead Whitecaps past Fire 3-2

Kei Kamara scored two goals and teen sensation Alphonso Davies had an assist and created several scoring chances in the Vancouver Whitecaps' 3-2 victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday night.