Man, 24, dies after being shot on Chicago's West Side

The Brief A 24-year-old man was shot in the chest early Saturday in East Garfield Park. Friends drove him to Stroger Hospital, where he died. Police say witnesses were uncooperative and no arrests have been made.



A 24-year-old man died after being shot early Saturday on Chicago’s West Side, according to police.

What we know:

Police said the victim was shot in the chest around 3 a.m. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, in the 700 block of North Lawndale Avenue.

According to investigators, friends drove the victim to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

Witnesses were reportedly uncooperative with officers.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the shooting, and the victim's identity is still unknown.

What's next:

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.