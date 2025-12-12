Chicago weather: Light snow expected, dangerous wind chills to follow this weekend

Light snow is expected across northern Illinois through tonight and into Saturday, though most accumulations will stay modest.

Satellite imagery late Friday showed scattered flurries across northern Illinois, with more persistent snow stretching from Iowa into the Dakotas and Montana — the system forecast to move into the region Saturday.

Most of Chicago and its suburbs should expect around an inch of snow, with higher totals south of Interstate 80 of up to three inches.

The storm is a central Illinois system tracking toward Springfield, Decatur, Danville and into Indiana.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for LaSalle County, primarily for its southern half, where slightly higher totals are possible.

While snowfall in Chicago will remain limited, the bigger concern will be temperatures and wind chills. Highs Saturday and Sunday are expected to reach only the low teens — far below the normal upper-30s — with overnight lows dipping to minus 1 degree. Wind speeds of 15 to 25 mph could push wind chills into the double-digit negatives.

After the cold snap, temperatures are forecast to climb quickly, reaching the mid-20s Monday, mid-30s Tuesday and into the 40s by midweek.