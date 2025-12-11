National Guard to stay in Chicago as legal fight over deployment continues

The Brief The Trump administration extended National Guard deployments in Chicago despite a judge’s order blocking them. Sen. Tammy Duckworth challenged Defense officials, saying the Guard may be used for urban law-enforcement roles they’re not trained for. Defense officials said the mission is voluntary, while Senate Republicans argued the Guard is needed to bolster public safety.



The Trump administration has extended the National Guard’s deployment in the Chicago area, despite a recent court ruling that the president does not have that authority.

The news emerged during a tense Capitol Hill hearing in which Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., pressed Defense Department officials on the legality and purpose of the deployment.

What we know:

Defense officials disclosed that Guard units will remain in Chicago through at least April.

The administration ordered the extension even though a federal judge has blocked the Guard’s activation in the city while the case awaits appellate — and potentially Supreme Court — review.

The revelation came one day after another judge ordered an end to Guard deployments in Los Angeles.

Duckworth, speaking after the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, said she left convinced the administration intends to use Guard members for urban law-enforcement duties — roles she argued they are not trained to perform.

Defense Department and Guard officials said the deployment consists of volunteers and that members can be rotated out if family or work obligations arise.

Senate Republicans defended the move, arguing that Guard units will provide critical public-safety support in urban areas where they say local Democratic leaders have failed to maintain order.