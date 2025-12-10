Chicago weather: Frigid weekend temperatures and a few more rounds of snow

Colder air is moving in! Temperatures will drop to the teens tonight with scattered snow and mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cold with temperatures topping out in the mid 20s. Another round of light snow will be possible Thursday evening and night, but models are beginning to trend south with the heavier snow. With that said, we could still see enough to have impacts on road conditions, especially over our far southwestern counties Thursday night.

Friday appears quiet with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures warming from the teens in the morning to upper 20s in the afternoon.

Another system will come through the region on Saturday, but this one may also take the heavier swath of snow south of Chicagoland. Details will become clearer in the coming days. The bigger weather story will be this weekend's arctic chill!



Temperatures will drop to the single digits Friday night with wind chills as low as zero to -15. Highs on Saturday will only top out between 10-15 degrees above zero, and then most of Chicagoland will fall BELOW zero Saturday night. Wind chills will be dangerously cold Sunday morning, likely cold enough for a Cold Weather Advisory with chill as low as -15 to -25. Sunday's Bears game will be frigid with highs only around 10-12 degrees.

Milder air will build in early next workweek with highs in the low 20s Monday and then 30s Tuesday and Wednesday.