Romeca Blackmon murder: Live updates as woman charged in killing to appear in court

The woman charged with killing Romeca Blackmon is set to appear in court Thursday after the 31-year-old mother was gunned down after dropping her son off at a South Loop school earlier this year.

Dozens of supporters showed up at the Cook County courthouse for the detention hearing, wearing pink in support of Blackmon. Remarks from family and friends of Blackmon will be streamed after court in the media player at the top of this story.

What we know:

Johnson, 31, is accused of shooting and killing Blackmon on Sept. 8 near Cermak Road and State Street. Johnson was arrested around noon on Wednesday in Des Plaines. On Thursday morning, she was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Blackmon’s death followed a fight outside the school, captured in police scanner audio that described a disturbance and reports of a woman seen holding a gun.

Fox 32’s Tia Ewing reports that both women shared children with the same man, who was present during the confrontation. Johnson was initially detained after the shooting and released soon afterward.

Blackmon’s family later questioned why charges were not filed at that time. They also noted that Johnson had previously filed protective orders against Blackmon dating back to December 2024 and as recently as the summer, which they believe were meant to build a paper trail against her.

What's next:

A Cook County judge will decide Thursday whether Johnson will be held in custody or released ahead of her next court appearance.

This story is developing. Check back for the latest updates from court.