Chicago man shot, seriously wounded victim on South Side, police say

The Brief A 23-year-old Chicago man was accused of shooting and seriously wounding another man on the South Side this week. Jose Montilla-Carreno was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery, police said.



A suspect was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting and serious wounding of another man on the city’s South Side earlier this week.

What we know:

Jose Montilla-Carreno, 23, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Jose Montilla-Carreno (Chicago Police Department)

Police said Montilla-Carreno was identified as the suspect who, on Thursday morning, allegedly shot and seriously injured a 26-year-old man in the 6300 block of S. Paulina Street in West Englewood.

The exact circumstances surrounding the alleged shooting were not disclosed.

The CPD’s Area One Homicide Investigation Support Team arrested Montilla-Carreno around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 1800 block of W. 43rd Street.

What's next:

He is expected to appear in court on Saturday for a detention hearing.