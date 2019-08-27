Brewers beat Cubs 8-5

Tyler Austin drove a pinch-hit, three-run homer during the Brewers' five-run fourth inning against Jon Lester, and Milwaukee beat the Chicago Cubs 8-5 Sunday to tighten the NL wild-card race.   

Addison Russell hit by pitch, leaves game

The Chicago Cubs' Addison Russell left Sunday's game against Milwaukee in the third inning, after he was hit on the head by a 94 mph pitch from Milwaukee's Adrian Houser.   

Brewers beat Cubs 3-2

Christian Yelich sliced an opposite-field double off Brandon Kintzler to score the winning run in the ninth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 3-2 on Saturday night.   

Cubs rally for 5 runs in 7th to beat Mariners 5-1

Kyle Schwarber had a three-run triple to highlight a five-run seventh, and the Chicago Cubs snapped a 24-inning scoreless streak as they rallied for a 5-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

Zobrist back with Cubs

When Ben Zobrist stepped away from the Chicago Cubs in May to focus on his family, he knew it was the right decision.

Cubs activate Zobrist

The Chicago Cubs have activated Ben Zobrist from the restricted list to help with their postseason push.

Darvish, Báez lead Cubs past Mets 5-2 in series opener

Yu Darvish pitched eight masterful innings, Javier Báez homered and drove in three runs, and the Chicago Cubs topped the New York Mets 5-2 Tuesday night to take the opener of a pivotal three-game series in the National League wild-card race.