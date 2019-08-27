Javier Báez could return if Cubs make playoffs
All-Star shortstop Javier Báez could return to the Chicago Cubs if they reach the playoffs.
Brewers beat Cubs 8-5
Tyler Austin drove a pinch-hit, three-run homer during the Brewers' five-run fourth inning against Jon Lester, and Milwaukee beat the Chicago Cubs 8-5 Sunday to tighten the NL wild-card race.
Addison Russell hit by pitch, leaves game
The Chicago Cubs' Addison Russell left Sunday's game against Milwaukee in the third inning, after he was hit on the head by a 94 mph pitch from Milwaukee's Adrian Houser.
Brewers beat Cubs 3-2
Christian Yelich sliced an opposite-field double off Brandon Kintzler to score the winning run in the ninth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 3-2 on Saturday night.
Cubs Javy Baez suffers hairline fracture in thumb
Chicago Cubs star shortstop Javier Baez has a hairline fracture in his left thumb, putting the rest of his season in jeopardy.
Yelich, Davies pace Brewers past Chicago Cubs, 7-1
Christian Yelich hit his 44th homer and Zach Davies pitched five effective innings for his first win since July, helping the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 7-1 on Friday night.
Schwarber's grand slam powers Cubs to 10-5 win over Brewers
Kyle Schwarber's grand slam capped a five-run sixth inning and powered the Chicago Cubs to a 10-5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night in the opener of a crucial four-game series.
Contreras, Zobrist return as Cubs beat Mariners 6-1
Willson Contreras spiked his bat in celebration as his soaring drive headed for the bleachers. Ben Zobrist sparked Chicago's lineup from the leadoff spot.
Cubs scratch 3B Kris Bryant with right knee soreness
The Chicago Cubs have scratched All-Star third baseman Kris Bryant because of right knee soreness.
Cubs rally for 5 runs in 7th to beat Mariners 5-1
Kyle Schwarber had a three-run triple to highlight a five-run seventh, and the Chicago Cubs snapped a 24-inning scoreless streak as they rallied for a 5-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Monday.
Zobrist back with Cubs
When Ben Zobrist stepped away from the Chicago Cubs in May to focus on his family, he knew it was the right decision.
Cubs scratch Darvish with right forearm tightness
The Chicago Cubs scratched Yu Darvish on Sunday because of right forearm tightness, sidelining the Japanese right-hander after one of his best starts with the team.
Cubs activate Zobrist
The Chicago Cubs have activated Ben Zobrist from the restricted list to help with their postseason push.
Brewers beat Cubs 2-0
The Milwaukee Brewers showed last year they know how to finish strong.
Cubs' Rizzo returns after missing 4 games with tight back
Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo has returned to the lineup after missing the past four games because of a tight back.
Castellanos homers twice, Cubs cruise past Brewers 7-1
Nicholas Castellanos hit a pair of two-run homers, Jose Quintana took a shutout into the sixth inning, and the Chicago Cubs cruised to their fourth straight win, 7-1 over Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.
Caratini hits 2 HRs off deGrom, Cubs beat Mets 4-1 for sweep
Victor Caratini homered twice off Mets ace Jacob deGrom, including a tiebreaking, three-run drive in the seventh inning that powered the Chicago Cubs past New York 4-1 Thursday night for a three-game sweep.
Cubs hammer Syndergaard, Kimbrel escapes in 10-7 win vs Mets
The Chicago Cubs built a lead the New York Mets simply couldn't overcome Wednesday night. Might've done the same in the National League playoff race, too.
Darvish, Báez lead Cubs past Mets 5-2 in series opener
Yu Darvish pitched eight masterful innings, Javier Báez homered and drove in three runs, and the Chicago Cubs topped the New York Mets 5-2 Tuesday night to take the opener of a pivotal three-game series in the National League wild-card race.
Cubs 1B Rizzo (back) out again, may miss entire Mets series
Anthony Rizzo remained out of the Chicago Cubs' lineup Tuesday night against the New York Mets because of tightness in his back.