Kyle Tucker says 'we'll see what happens' to the idea of signing with the Cubs long-term

Losing Game 5 of the National League Division Series ended the 2025 season for the Chicago Cubs.

Now, it means there are decisions to be made.

The biggest decision will be if the Cubs sign Kyle Tucker to a long-term contract. After the Game 5 loss, Tucker sounded like a player keeping all his options open.

What they're saying:

Tucker was asked at his locker after the 3-1 loss what he thought of the idea of playing with the Cubs long-term. He talked about the future broadly instead.

"I don't know what the future is going to hold," Tucker said. "If not, it's been an honor playing with all these guys and wish everyone best of luck whether its playing next year or not with them."

In the 2025 season in Chicago, he recorded a .266 batting average, hit 22 home runs, recorded 73 RBI, walked 87 times and stole 25 bases.

Tucker was an All-Star starter in left field. He played next to teammate Pete Crow-Armstrong, and became a focal point of the Cubs' offense. In the second half of the season, injuries piled up for Tucker, which limited him.

He went on the injured list late in the year with a calf injury that sidelined him in early September. Tucker also had a hairline fracture in his right hand that was originally diagnosed in June 2025, but he opted to play through it.

Tucker proved that he's a premier player. He helped lift the Cubs to a 92-win season. Now, it comes down to whether or not the Cubs want to sign him to a contract that makes him one of the highest-paid players in baseball.

Some projections have Tucker earning north of $400 million in free agency over the course of a long-term contract. Only Juan Soto, Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Mike Trout have signed $400 million contracts in MLB history.

It remains to be seen if the Cubs would even consider giving that kind of money to Tucker.

The other side:

Tucker is predicted to be an expensive player. That kind of player would help lead a team as it gets its younger pieces up to speed.

The Cubs have Owen Caissie and Moises Ballesteros who were kept at the trade deadline because they were seen as crucial pieces to the future of the team.

Tucker sees this, too.

"All the guys that did come up from the minor leagues played a big role in our success," Tucker said. "I can definitely see this team having a lot of success in the future."

The veteran teammates also noted how important Tucker is to the team. Just from a baseball standpoint, shortstop Dansby Swanson noted how talented Tucker is at the plate. He can hit for power, he can wear down pitchers and he can draw walks.

"The depth that he provides in our lineup is so obvious," Swanson said. :Anytime you can have a player like that on your team, you obviously want that."

The Cubs might want it. But it depends of both parties can find that common ground.

"We'll see what happens," Tucker said.