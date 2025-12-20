Chicago crime: 7 kids charged with beating mom, son captured in viral video, police say

The Brief Seven juveniles were arrested in connection with the beating of a mother and her young son last month. The victims were walking home from school when they were approached by and struck by the suspects. The juveniles who were charged ranged in age from 10 to 13 and were referred to counseling services, police said.



Seven juveniles were charged in connection with the beating of a mother and her 9-year-old son last month while they were walking home from a South Side school.

What we know:

The suspects allegedly seriously injured the mother and boy back on Nov. 17. The Chicago Police Department confirmed the charges to Fox 32 on Saturday.

The 33-year-old mom and her son were walking home from school around 3:10 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Bensley Avenue in South Deering when the suspect approached them struck them several times, police said. Both of the victims were taken to Trinity Hospital in serious condition.

The juveniles charged included three 10-year-old boys, a 10-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, according to police. Authorities did not name them as they were underage.

They were all charged with battery causing bodily harm, referred to counseling services and released from custody.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Video of the incident went viral and even caught the attention of rapper Lil Zay Osama, of Chicago, who offered to help the victims. The young victim was honored by locals for his bravery in trying to protect his mother during the attack.