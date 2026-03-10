Missing Blue Island man Dan Davis found dead after months-long search, family says

The Brief Dan Davis, 59, who had been missing since late November, has been found dead after nearly three months of searches. His family confirmed his death, and Chicago police confirmed he had been located, but details about when and where he was found have not been released. Authorities have not said how he died, and it’s still unclear whether foul play is suspected.



After nearly three months of searching, the family of the missing Blue Island man says he has been found dead.

Dan Davis, 59, had been missing since late November, when he was last seen on Bourbon Street in Blue Island, near the bar and restaurant where he worked for 25 years.

What we know:

Chicago Police say Davis’ body was located, but have not yet released details about where he was found or the cause of death.

It has been nearly three months since anyone has seen 59-year-old Dan Davis, and his family is now taking the search nationwide. Davis was reported missing in late November after he was last seen on Bourbon Street in Blue Island, where he had worked Expand

Davis was last seen on Nov. 26 at 115 Bourbon Street in Merrionette Park. Earlier that night, he had been involved in a car crash. A Cook County sheriff’s deputy gave him a ride afterward.

Relatives previously said body-camera video showed Davis appearing disoriented, and they believed he may have been experiencing a medical emergency.

In the months since his disappearance, family members, friends and volunteers organized multiple searches across the Chicago area, including the use of drones, divers, K-9 teams and a nationwide campaign known as "Find Dan Day."

His daughter, Wendy Davis, had also used social media to rally support, with tens of thousands of people joining a Facebook group dedicated to finding him.

She posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon. Her statement is shared below:

"The update I never wanted to make. Three and a half months of agony has finally come to a close. As of yesterday afternoon, my dad was located, but is no longer with us.

"It's an eerie feeling - thank god this terrible chapter of constant unknown is finally over. But now starts a new terrible chapter without my smarter, goofier, and relentlessly selfless other half. This is the news we've all been expecting in a way, but nothing really prepares you for it. I've never laughed harder with anybody than I have with my dad. And I can't wait to do it again someday.

"I don't have many words right now besides thank you. The virality of dad's case is something none of us expected. The support from millions of people across the whole world carried our spirits high throughout these last few months. Without you, we would be nowhere. I do want to thank a few specific people...

"Detective Kerlin with CPD - for answering my calls/texts at every hour of the day and leading this investigation like a damn hero. I trusted you with everything and you never once failed us. I can't explain how lucky we were to have you.

"Chief Haywood with Blue Island Fire Department - for being the most selfless person and using every single resource within your capabilities no questions asked.

"Chief Ramierez with Marionette Park PD - for being kind and compassionate before anything else and straight to action anytime we asked for anything.

"Commander Moran with Cook County - for calming me with your expertise and keeping me prepared for every next step.

"Organizations like Cook County Forest Preserve Police, Code 3 SAR, SAR Sheps, and others for sacrificing your time to do comprehensive searches throughout the whole area, even when the weather was trash.

"And finally, to all of YOU - Whether you were on our crazy group chat of 100+ core search party members, a south side resident that searched for us in your spare time, or if you live thousands of miles away and have supported us from a distance - I truly don't know how to properly thank everyone here. I won't ever be able to process how far this reached. If nothing else, I can confidently say this whole thing gave me so much more faith in humanity. Dad would never ever believe this. He would sure hate being a celebrity though. Lol.

"That's it for now. Just thank you thank you to everyone who helped us in every single way they could. Not a single gesture went unnoticed. I am so glad dad is so loved."

The backstory:

Davis’ disappearance sparked widespread attention, with supporters across the country sharing his photo, distributing flyers and searching wooded areas and neighborhoods near where he was last seen.

Family members had said it was out of character for Davis to leave without contacting loved ones, especially during the holidays.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said whether foul play is suspected. The investigation remains ongoing.

