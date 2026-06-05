Chicago Bears announce intentions to build stadium in Hammond, Indiana

The Brief The Chicago Bears announced Friday they will move forward with plans for a new stadium development project in Hammond, Indiana. The decision follows the Illinois General Assembly's failure to pass a stadium financing proposal before lawmakers adjourned their spring session. Indiana has already approved legislation supporters say could provide up to $1 billion in incentives for a major development near the Illinois border.



The Chicago Bears plan to move forward with building their new stadium out of state.

What they're saying:

The Bears released a statement Friday confirming they would advance their development project in Hammond, Indiana.

"Yesterday, the Chicago Bears Board of Directors met and voted to advance our stadium development project in Hammond, Indiana, with the exact site to be selected," Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren and Bears Chairman George McCaskey said in a statement. "We believe a world-class stadium project in Hammond will transform the region, connecting Northwest Indiana to the South Side of Chicago through the Loop and across neighborhoods and suburbs stretching north of the city. It will bring Chicagoland together and deliver new opportunities to its residents and businesses."

What they're saying:

Following the announcement, reaction came from across the region, including statements from Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Indiana Gov. Mike Braun.

Mayor Brandon Johnson spokesperson

"Over the last several years the Bears have stated their intentions in multiple jurisdictions, today's announcement is not surprising.

"It's also not surprising that Bears officials have stated this vote does not mean a move to Hammond is a done deal.

"Without a final site selection, until we see shovels in the ground in Hammond, the City will continue to engage in discussions grounded in the interests of our residents."

Gov. JB Pritzker spokesperson

"The Bears have built a storied legacy in Illinois for over 100 years but have spent the last six years, and especially the last few months, shifting their position on a stadium location. That has hindered their progress. Today appears to be another instance of that after Illinois leaders have been working with the Bears in good faith. Governor Pritzker has always been clear that he wants the Bears to stay in Illinois and still remains open to a sensible solution that protects taxpayers."

Gov. Mike Braun

"Hoosiers, help me welcome the Chicago Bears to our great state!

"We look forward to building a partnership as strong as the '85 Bears defense, creating opportunities and economic growth that will benefit our state and the Bears organization for decades to come. An NFL franchise in Northwest Indiana will be an economic boost to the entire region like we haven’t seen before.

"Thank you to Speaker Huston, the legislature, and Mayor McDermott for their partnership. I also want to thank the entire Chicago Bears organization for their partnership and commitment in making this move a reality.

"Welcome to Indiana!"

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr.

"The Chicago Bears chose Hammond, Indiana because they see what I have said for years: Hammond is a successful city of opportunity and possibility, an excellent choice for such a significant investment.

"The city of Hammond and the entirety of Northwest Indiana will benefit from this transformative investment.

"I am proud to have partnered with our state leaders to secure this win; I’m grateful to Gov. Mike Braun, Speaker Todd Huston, Sen Ryan Mishler and our local legislators who pushed this deal over the goal line!

"#BearDown Northwest Indiana"

Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch

"While Indiana is willing to raise taxes and promise $1 billion in taxpayer funds, Illinois has focused on the needs of working families who want relief at the gas pump, at the store, and on their insurance bills-not taxpayer-funded stadiums. Illinois remains open to ongoing efforts to secure the Bears in Illinois."

Illinois Senate President Don Harmon

"The Chicago Bears have been saying for some time now that Hammond, Indiana is their main focus. Today’s statement isn’t fundamentally different than what the team said in February after Indiana voted to give the Chicago Bears more than a billion dollars in taxpayer money if they move to Indiana.

"But that didn’t stop their conversations about a future here in Illinois, and it doesn’t appear that today’s statement will either.

"We are ready and willing to re-engage with the Chicago Bears when they realize Illinois will always be the best place for them."

U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan of Indiana

"Today’s announcement is a testament to the vision, determination, and partnership of Governor Braun, our Indiana General Assembly, Mayor McDermott, leaders from the business community, and organized labor who worked together to demonstrate Northwest Indiana’s unique strengths and deep economic ties to the great City of Chicago.

"This decision validates our region’s longstanding commitment to collaboration among federal, state, and local governments to invest in the infrastructure necessary to create a thriving economic environment. From our world-class transportation network, including the recently expanded South Shore Line, to critical investments in water infrastructure and environmental improvements, Northwest Indiana has proven that strategic public investment can attract transformational economic development opportunities.

"The relocation of the Chicago Bears to Indiana represents a historic economic development victory for Northwest Indiana and our state. Beyond the excitement of welcoming one of the National Football League’s flagship franchises, this project will generate thousands of construction jobs, create new permanent employment opportunities, spur private investment, increase tourism, and expand the tax base that supports local communities. The economic benefits of this development will be felt not only in Northwest Indiana, but throughout the state for generations to come.

"As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I look forward to doing all I can to build upon this success, support continued infrastructure investments, and ensure that Northwest Indiana remains one of the most attractive destinations in America for businesses, families, and economic opportunity.

"We are proud to welcome this iconic franchise to Indiana and, as we say in Northwest Indiana, to ‘da Region.’"

The backstory:

This most recent move by the Bears comes after Illinois lawmakers adjourned their spring legislative session earlier this week without approving a last-minute stadium financing proposal aimed at keeping the Bears in the state, specifically in the northwest suburbs.

The General Assembly wrapped up its work around 4:40 a.m. Monday without the House taking up a newly introduced plan that would have allowed communities such as Arlington Heights to create local stadium authorities. Supporters said the measure would have provided property tax relief sought by the Bears as part of a proposed stadium development.

The proposal had cleared the Illinois Senate late Sunday night, but time ran out before it could receive a vote in the House.

"Last night, the Illinois General Assembly decided to forgo a vote on HB 958, legislation that would have established a framework for the creation of municipal stadium finance authorities to build publicly owned sports stadiums in Cook County," said Mayor Brandon Johnson in a previous statement. "Chicago continues to offer the strongest opportunity to retain the Bears. We have a publicly owned site the team has already vetted and approved, an existing sports authority with a dedicated revenue stream, and a framework for moving a deal forward."

The legislative setback came as Indiana continued its effort to attract the Bears across state lines. Indiana officials have already approved legislation that supporters say could provide up to $1 billion in incentives for a major development project in Hammond near the Illinois border.