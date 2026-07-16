Montana Weathers murder: 2nd man charged in killing of 10-year-old

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The Brief A second man has been charged in the July 5 shooting in Gary that killed 10-year-old Montana Weathers. Israel Olivas, 51, is charged with murder, attempted murder and other felony counts. Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an argument at a Fourth of July family gathering.



A second suspect has been charged in the Fourth of July weekend shooting in Gary that left a young boy dead and another man critically wounded, prosecutors said.

Montana Weathers murder

Israel Olivas, 51, is accused of taking part in the July 5 shooting and faces several felony charges, including murder and attempted murder.

Prosecutors previously charged Ernesto Posadas in the case.

Ernesto Posadas | GPD

The shooting happened during a Fourth of July family gathering in the 200 block of Chase Street that killed 10-year-old Montana Weathers and seriously injured a 51-year-old man, according to the Lake County Prosecutor's Office.

Investigators said Posadas got into an argument with his girlfriend and left the party in her car after he was allegedly punched by her daughter.

About two hours later, police said a black Chrysler Pacifica pulled up outside the home and two gunmen opened fire on people gathered on the front porch. Weathers was shot in the head and killed.

Montana Weathers | Provided

Detectives said Ring doorbell video showed Posadas returning to the home wearing the same Chicago Bears shirt he had worn earlier that evening. He allegedly yelled, "Who punched me?" before he and Olivas began shooting toward the house.

Police said another family member fired back as the suspects drove away.

Dig deeper:

Police said Olivas was identified as the second suspected shooter using surveillance video, witness statements, forensic evidence and license plate reader data.

The license plate data tracked a Chrysler Pacifica traveling between Chicago and Gary before and after the shooting.

The minivan was registered to Olivas, according to court documents. Posadas' girlfriend also identified Olivas as the owner of the vehicle and a friend of Posadas.

Police later searched the van and said they recovered the Chicago Bears shirt seen in the Ring video. Investigators also found bullet damage they believe was caused by gunfire from someone at the house returning fire.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Morgan Salazar at 219-755-3720.