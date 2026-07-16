Chicago may have just hit its worst air quality on record

The Brief Chicago may have recorded its worst air quality ever. The Loop had an AQI reading around 220. Zion's AQI was much worse, reaching 558.



Chicago may have just recorded its worst air quality ever as wildfire smoke continues to blanket the area.

What we know:

FOX Chicago meteorologist Mike Caplan said it is likely Chicago has set a record for the worst air quality ever recorded in the city.

Air quality records do not go back very far, but the previous worst readings were around 175 on the Air Quality Index on June 27, 2023.

On Thursday, Caplan said readings in The Loop were around 220, which is considered very unhealthy.

Conditions were even worse in the northern suburbs. Gurnee's AQI reached 446, while Zion's climbed to 558 — both at extremely dangerous levels.

For comparison, the air quality number in Duluth, Minnesota — which is closer to the flames in southern Canada — is about 950.

Why it matters

The higher the AQI number, the worse the air is to breathe.

At these levels, everyone can be affected by the smoke, not just people with asthma, heart problems or other health conditions.

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People are urged to stay indoors, limit time outside and avoid heavy outdoor activity.

What's next:

The smoke is expected to remain a major issue throughout the day and may linger into Friday afternoon.

Anyone who has to go outside should consider wearing an N95 or KN95 mask. Drivers can also reduce smoke exposure by using the recirculate setting in their vehicles instead of bringing outside air into the cabin.