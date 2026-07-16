Chicago police: Man wanted in CTA train vandalism cases

The Brief Chicago police are trying to identify a man accused of damaging CTA train windows in two incidents this month. Investigators said the windows were kicked and punched until they shattered. The incidents happened in East Garfield Park and the Near West Side.



Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of shattering CTA train windows during two separate incidents this month.

What we know:

Police said the man is wanted in connection with two cases of criminal damage to government property after kicking and punching several train windows until they shattered.

Man accused of shattering CTA train windows in July 2026. (CPD)

The incidents happened:

Around 11 a.m. July 8 in the 3600 block of West Lake Street in East Garfield Park.

Around 11:22 a.m. July 14 in the 100 block of North Damen Avenue on the Near West Side.

Suspect description

Police said the same man is believed to be involved in both incidents.

On July 8, he was described as a Black man wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes, with a Band-Aid underneath his left eye.

On July 14, police said he was wearing a tan T-shirt, tan shorts and a tan sweater tied around his waist, with a Band-Aid underneath his left eye.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago Police Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip through CPDTIP.com.

Police asked tipsters to reference case numbers JK325292 or JK333374.