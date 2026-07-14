Wildfire smoke could bring hazy skies to Chicago this week: Here's the timeline

Large wildfires are currently burning across southern Canada. As a weak front moves through the area Wednesday night into Thursday, winds will turn to the northeast, opening the door for smoke and haze from those wildfires to move into the Chicago area.

The latest forecast guidance suggests the smoke could be especially thick across northern Illinois, including downtown Chicago.

If the smoke reaches the area, expect a hazy, smoky sky Thursday afternoon. The smoke could also keep temperatures a bit lower than they otherwise would be, though highs are still expected to reach the lower 90s.

Wildfire smoke outlook in the Chicago area.

Timeline of wildfire smoke in Chicago area

Big picture view:

The smoke may start to creep into the area after 10 p.m. Wednesday but will really show itself on Thursday.

Wildfire smoke could start to arrive in Chicago area Wednesday night.

Beginning around 7 a.m. Thursday, the smoke could start to arrive in the Chicago area and stick with us through the day and likely into Friday as well.

Wildfire smoke could be visible in Chicago area early Thursday.

Air Quality Alerts may be issued because of this. While the worst of the smoke and haze is expected to be aloft, it's quite possible some of it drifts into the lower levels of the atmosphere.

This would lead to people being able to smell the smoke and increase the agitation to those with respiratory illnesses.

Dig deeper:

Summer wildfire smoke has become common around here over the past few years, thanks to those large and uncontained fires in Canada. What we would need to push the smoke away is a change in the mid to upper level wind direction. That may not happen until the weekend at the earliest. Our weather team will continue to track the smoke and provide updates.