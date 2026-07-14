DuPage County rat infestation isn't over, and neighbors say they're facing backlash

The Brief Some Bensenville neighbors claim DuPage County retaliated after they spoke to FOX Chicago about a rat infestation. County officials deny the allegations, saying citations were issued for existing code violations, not because residents spoke out. Cleanup and pest control efforts continue as officials cite the homeowner’s health issues and call for greater neighborhood cooperation.



As cleanup efforts continue at a DuPage County property blamed for a months-long rat infestation, some neighbors now say they’re facing retaliation after speaking publicly about the issue.

What they're saying:

Residents first contacted FOX Chicago in May, saying rats from a neighboring property were spreading into their yards and homes and claiming the county wasn’t responding quickly enough.

Now, several neighbors allege county code enforcement targeted them with citations after they spoke out.

DuPage County officials strongly deny those claims.

Sam Tornatore, chairman of the DuPage County Development Committee, said any citations issued were for existing ordinance violations, including garbage containers being left outside, and were not connected to residents speaking with the media.

Tornatore also said the property at the center of the infestation remains the primary source of the rat problem, but added that garbage left outside at some neighboring homes has contributed to the issue.

The other side:

County officials say the homeowner has been dealing with serious health issues and is physically unable to maintain the property, complicating enforcement efforts despite multiple code hearings and ongoing attempts to resolve the situation.

Officials also say some county employees have been intimidated while responding to the neighborhood, prompting the county to require sheriff’s deputies to accompany staff during future visits.

"Is there retaliation? Absolutely not," Tornatore said. "Any of the citations that have been issued were only issued for garbage can violations."

The county says cleanup work inside and outside the home resumed this week, and professional pest control crews have returned to the neighborhood to set traps as efforts continue to bring the infestation under control.