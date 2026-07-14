CTA Yellow Line train strikes vehicle

The Brief CTA Yellow Line service has been suspended after a train collided with a vehicle Tuesday afternoon. Shuttle buses are replacing trains between Skokie and Howard while crews respond. Riders should expect delays and use alternate bus routes until service is restored.



CTA Yellow Line service was suspended after a train collided with a vehicle Tuesday afternoon, disrupting service between Skokie and Howard.

CTA Yellow Line crash

What we know:

The CTA announced the suspension shortly after 1 p.m. saying the crash forced all Yellow Line trains out of service while crews responded to the incident.

To help riders get around the disruption, the CTA has requested shuttle buses to operate between the Skokie and Howard stations until rail service resumes.

What we don't know:

The CTA said crews are working to restore Yellow Line service as quickly as possible but has not provided an estimated time for trains to begin running again.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured in the crash.

What you can do:

Commuters are also encouraged to consider alternate routes, including the No. 97 Skokie bus, or connect to other CTA bus routes and rail lines.

Passengers should expect delays and allow extra travel time while the suspension remains in effect.