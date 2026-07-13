Family of Chicago woman found dead in garbage can calls for justice

The Brief Woman found dead: Chicago police are investigating the death of 30-year-old Zenobia Weatherspoon, whose body was found inside a garbage can in an alley on the 700 block of West 54th Street after her family said she had been missing for about two weeks. Family remembers 'Zee': Loved ones held a memorial with a balloon release, describing Weatherspoon as a caring woman studying to become a nurse and calling for justice in her death. Plea for respect: The family is asking the public to stop sharing graphic social media video of Weatherspoon's body and is urging anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues.



Chicago police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found inside a garbage can on the city's South Side.

The woman was identified as Zenobia Weatherspoon. On Monday, her family held a memorial in her honor.

The backstory:

Family members and neighbors gathered outside Weatherspoon's home, releasing heart-shaped balloons in her memory.

Weatherspoon, who was also known as "Zee," was described by loved ones as a caring woman who was studying to become a nurse. Family and friends said she did not live a high-risk lifestyle.

"My sister was smart, always intelligent. She was someone you grow in love with," said her younger brother, Javan Weatherspoon.

Police said Weatherspoon's body was discovered around 6:25 p.m. Saturday inside a garbage can in an alley in the 700 block of West 54th Street, about two blocks from her home.

Her family said she had not been seen for about two weeks.

"We just ask this doesn’t go unnoticed. Too much Black women suffer behind violence, then it goes as a cold case," said Fatima McKay, a cousin.

The family also said someone shared video of Weatherspoon's body on social media. They are urging people to remove the footage and respect her dignity while authorities investigate her death.

"It’s very shocking but also disturbing, that someone would share an image of her like that. It’s really hurtful," said Zenobia's cousin, Tatiana Phillips.

Phillips said the balloon release was meant to honor Weatherspoon's memory.

"It’s just us letting her know we’re going to find justice for her. We will," she said.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced, and the investigation remains ongoing.