Chicago kitten killer: Wicker Park man who tortured kittens released from custody

The Brief Wicker Park neighbors are posting flyers after convicted kitten killer Thomas Martel was released from custody. Martel received credit for more than 1,000 days on electronic monitoring and began Mandatory Supervised Release the same day he entered prison. Animal advocates are launching the Shelly’s Law Coalition to push for tougher sentencing laws and reforms in felony animal cruelty cases.



A Wicker Park man who pleaded guilty to torturing and killing kittens is no longer behind bars, and now residents are posting flyers throughout the neighborhood warning pet owners that he has been released.

Chicago kitten killer released from custody

The backstory:

The flyers, which feature Thomas Martel’s photo and QR codes linking to news coverage of the case, have appeared on utility poles and in neighborhood groups across Wicker Park and nearby communities.

Pictured is Thomas Martel, of Wicker Park. (FOX Chicago)

Martel pleaded guilty last month to animal torture and aggravated cruelty to animals after prosecutors said he tortured and killed multiple kittens inside his Wicker Park apartment in 2023. Authorities alleged the kittens were drowned, mutilated and, in one case, microwaved.

A Cook County judge sentenced Martel to 4½ years in prison. However, court records show he received credit for more than 1,000 days spent on electronic monitoring while awaiting trial. He was transferred to the Illinois Department of Corrections on June 23 and released the same day to begin six months of Mandatory Supervised Release.

Under the conditions of his release, Martel is prohibited from owning or having contact with animals.

Dig deeper:

The case sparked outrage throughout Chicago, and advocates say his release has reignited concerns about gaps in Illinois law.

Jackie Groberski, executive director of SAYv Animal Organization, said the case is a reminder for pet owners to take precautions, including keeping pets indoors or supervised, ensuring they are microchipped, and carefully screening potential adopters when rehoming animals.

"We still don’t know exactly how Thomas Martel obtained all of the kittens he tortured and killed," Groberski said. "What we do know is that it’s incredibly easy to obtain free animals online."

She also encouraged owners to spay and neuter their pets to reduce the number of vulnerable animals and warned against advertising "free kittens" or "free cats" online without thoroughly vetting potential adopters.

Groberski said many people remain frustrated not only by the cruelty of the case but by the fact that Martel served no additional time in prison after receiving credit for time spent on home electronic monitoring before trial.

She said the case exposed weaknesses in Illinois law and has led to the creation of the Shelly’s Law Coalition, a new advocacy group named after the kittens, which prosecutors said Martel referred to by the same name. The Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation is a founding member of the coalition.

The coalition plans to advocate for legislation that would prevent defendants convicted of felony animal torture from receiving prison sentence credit for pretrial home electronic monitoring and strengthen sentencing requirements in cases involving multiple animal victims, so each victim is recognized.

What's next:

The group plans to officially launch at a public rally on Aug. 8 at 11 a.m. at Wescott Park in Northbrook, where supporters will also begin promoting a petition through the upcoming Shelly's Law website.

Advocates say while they cannot change what happened to the kittens, they hope the case will lead to meaningful changes in Illinois animal cruelty laws.