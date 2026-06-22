Chicago kitten killer: Wicker Park man sentenced to 4½ years for torturing, killing kittens
CHICAGO - A Wicker Park man who tortured and killed at least four kittens three years ago has been sentenced to 4½ years in prison, according to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.
Thomas Martel pleaded guilty to animal torture and aggravated cruelty to animals. His sentence was announced Monday.
What we know:
According to prosecutors and Chicago police, Martel drowned and squeezed two cats to death. A third cat in his care died from mutilation.
Officers also found a kitten in a plastic bag at Martel's apartment in the 1500 block of North Wicker Park Avenue. The woman who filed the complaint told investigators the kitten had been microwaved.
An arrest report stated that Martel had "serious mental problems" and was taking prescribed medication at the time of the crimes.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not disclosed how Martel and the woman who filed the complaint knew each other.
Additional details about the case have not been released.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Cook County State's Attorney's Office and previous FOX Chicago reporting.