Chicago crime: 2 men shot on West Side
CHICAGO - Two men were shot and hospitalized Wednesday night in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood.
Chicago shooting
The backstory:
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Congress Parkway and Kilbourn Avenue, according to police.
The two men, 18 and 20, were standing outside when someone approached them, pulled out a gun and started shooting.
The 18-year-old was shot in the knee while the 20-year-old was shot in the thigh. There were both taken to Stroger Hospital where they were listed in good condition.
Police said the shooter ran away in an unknown direction.
What's next:
Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.