Chicago crime: 2 men shot on West Side

The Brief Two men, ages 18 and 20, were shot Wednesday night while standing outside in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital with leg injuries and are expected to recover. The gunman fled the scene, and Area Four detectives are investigating.



Two men were shot and hospitalized Wednesday night in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Chicago shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Congress Parkway and Kilbourn Avenue, according to police.

The two men, 18 and 20, were standing outside when someone approached them, pulled out a gun and started shooting.

The 18-year-old was shot in the knee while the 20-year-old was shot in the thigh. There were both taken to Stroger Hospital where they were listed in good condition.

Police said the shooter ran away in an unknown direction.

What's next:

Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting.