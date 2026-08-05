Chicago weather: Storms could bring heavy rain and 60 mph winds today

The Brief Scattered showers and thunderstorms could bring heavy rain, gusty winds and an isolated severe storm this afternoon and evening, mainly southwest of Chicago. Lingering showers are possible Thursday morning before skies clear with highs around 80 degrees. Warmer weather returns Friday and Saturday before additional chances for storms arrive late Saturday and continue into early next week.



Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. We may see heavy rain and gusty wind with storms.

We still have a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather in our southwestern counties including portions of DeKalb, Kendall, Kankakee, Grundy and LaSalle counties. The biggest threat with severe storm potential is damaging wind to about 60 mph.

Chicago weather forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow will be another mild day with a chance for showers lingering into the morning. We have a clearing trend on the way for Thursday with highs around 80.

Friday will be warmer with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. There is a chance for storms Friday night. Saturday is looking dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s.

The chance for scattered rain and storms is back Saturday night into early next week. Sunday will be partly sunny with highs near 80.

Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Tuesday, we are looking at partly sunny skies and highs around 80. There is a chance for storms on Monday and showers on Tuesday.