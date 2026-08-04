Video shows alleged CTA fare jumper knocking down woman as security guards stand nearby, lawsuit claims

The Brief A woman is suing two private security companies after she says a fare jumper knocked her down at the CTA's 95th Street Red Line station. Newly released surveillance video appears to show the incident and security guards standing nearby before responding. The lawsuit claims the companies failed to address known fare evasion problems despite previous warnings about safety at the station.



A 61-year-old emergency room nurse is suing two private security companies after she says a fare jumper knocked her to the ground at Chicago's 95th Street/Dan Ryan CTA station, leaving her with a broken leg and other serious injuries.

What we know:

According to the lawsuit, the woman was entering the station with her bicycle on July 10, 2025, when a man allegedly pushed past her through the fare gate to avoid paying, knocking her to the ground.

The lawsuit alleges security guards hired to patrol the station were nearby but were not monitoring the fare gates when the incident happened. Attorneys representing the woman recently released surveillance video they say shows several guards standing together and talking while the alleged assault occurred.

The woman suffered a fractured leg, which later developed a blood clot because of her immobility, according to the complaint. The lawsuit also claims she continues to deal with pain, medical expenses, lost wages and disfigurement.

Attorney Ken Hoffman filed the lawsuit in January 2026 against Action K-9 Security Inc. and First American Security Inc. The Chicago Transit Authority was originally named in the lawsuit but was later dismissed under statutory immunity that shields the agency from certain claims involving the failure to prevent crimes.

The complaint alleges the security companies knew the 95th Street station had ongoing problems with fare evasion and other incidents requiring increased security but failed to properly monitor the entrance area.

Previous warnings

According to the lawsuit, the woman had emailed the CTA twice before the incident, warning about dangerous conditions at the station.

She wrote that security guards were "standing in a circle, looking at their phones" instead of watching the fare gates. She also described being shoved, spit on and threatened by people trying to enter without paying.

"I absolutely dread having to open the gate as I know I am going to get pushed around and maybe injured. Every. Single. Night.," she wrote.

In one message she concluded, "I have emailed you before to tell you how dangerous this is now, but I guess someone has to be killed before you take notice."

What we don't know:

The lawsuit does not identify the alleged CTA fare jumper. It is not clear if he ever faced charges in the incident.