Oak Brook officer injured after women led police on 104 mph chase, prosecutors say

The Brief Two women from Elmwood Park and Des Plaines are charged after allegedly leading Oak Brook police on a high-speed chase Saturday night. Authorities say one driver reached speeds of more than 104 mph before crashing, while the second driver interfered with the pursuit and later crashed into a police squad car. A judge ordered both women to remain in custody.



Two suburban Chicago women are facing felony charges after prosecutors say they led police on a high-speed chase that ended in two crashes, including one involving a police squad car.

Oak Brook police chase charges

Vanessa Mejia, 29, of Elmwood Park, and Magaly Valencia, 21, of Des Plaines, appeared in court Sunday morning, where a judge ordered them to remain in custody pending trial.

Vanessa Mejia and Magaly Valencia

Mejia is charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding, a Class 4 felony, along with multiple misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses.

Valencia faces the same aggravated fleeing and eluding charge, multiple misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses, and an additional Class 4 felony charge of concealing or aiding a fugitive.

The backstory:

According to prosecutors, an Oak Brook police officer tried stopping an Infiniti around 10:14 p.m. Saturday near Butterfield and Meyers roads because it had expired license plates and tinted windows. Mejia allegedly did not stop.

A Dodge Charger driven by Valencia tried to block the officer from getting behind the Infiniti as the chase began, prosecutors said.

Mejia allegedly reached speeds of more than 104 mph in a 45 mph zone on Butterfield Road before losing control while trying to pass another vehicle and crashing.

Prosecutors said Valencia kept pace with the officer during the chase. After Mejia crashed and the officer braked suddenly, Valencia allegedly lost control of the Charger and crashed into the officer's squad car, causing significant damage.

The officer was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

What they're saying:

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin and Oak Brook Police Chief Brian Strockis released statements on the incident.

Bob Berlin

"The allegations that these two defendants sped down an extremely busy road in excess of one hundred miles per hour are outrageous.

"What I find particularly alarming however, is the allegation that Ms. Valencia interfered with the officer during the pursuit and ultimately crashed into the officer’s squad car. In DuPage County, we have absolutely zero tolerance for the type of dangerous behavior alleged in this case and anyone who commits such an act will be apprehended, charged and fully prosecuted.

"We are all thankful that the injury sustained by the officer after his vehicle was struck appears to be minor and that no innocent motorists were injured or killed as a result of the defendants’ alleged actions.

"I commend the Oak Brook Police Department for not only their work on this case, but also for their ongoing efforts in keeping our roadways safe. I thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Anna Derkacz and Michael Pingaj for her efforts on this case."

Brian Strockis

"The Oak Brook Police Department will not tolerate this type of brazen and criminal conduct that endangers our officers and the public.

"The offender's decision to flee from a lawful traffic stop, along with another vehicle's attempt to interfere with law enforcement, reflects a complete disregard for human life and the rule of law. These reckless actions escalated when one of the offenders crashed into a fully marked police squad car. Those who choose to endanger our community through their criminal actions will be pursued, arrested, and held fully accountable under the law.

"I am grateful that our officer sustained only minor injuries and that no innocent members of the public were injured because of this dangerous incident. I want to thank State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and his team for their continued partnership in this case and their unwavering commitment to public safety."

What's next:

Mejia and Valencia are due back in court on Aug. 31.