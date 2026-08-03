4 charged after guns, drugs found during Harvey home search

The Brief Cook County Sheriff's Police recovered 11 guns, suspected cocaine and suspected marijuana while serving a search warrant at a Harvey home. Four people were arrested and now face felony charges, including armed violence and drug-related offenses. Investigators said the home was near a daycare center and had been under investigation for suspected narcotics sales.



Four people are facing felony charges after sheriff's police recovered guns and drugs while serving a search warrant at a home in Chicago's south suburbs last month.

Harvey search leads to four arrests

What we know:

According to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, investigators executed a search warrant around 7 a.m. on July 23 in the 100 block of West 147th Street in Harvey.

The warrant followed an investigation into suspected narcotics sales at the home, which authorities said is located near a daycare center.

Inside the residence, investigators recovered:

11 firearms

105 grams of suspected cocaine

More than 900 grams of suspected weed

Four people who lived at the home were taken into custody.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Items recovered from Harvey home. (CCSO)

Randy Landa, 45, was charged with armed violence, felon in possession of a weapon, manufacture/delivery of cocaine, and manufacture/delivery of cannabis.

Ramon Landa, 41, was charged with armed violence, felon in possession of a weapon, manufacture/delivery of cocaine, and manufacture/delivery of cannabis.

Isaac Grant, 20, was charged with armed violence, manufacture/delivery of cocaine, and manufacture/delivery of cannabis.

Amare Murphy, 19, was charged with armed violence, manufacture/delivery of cocaine, and manufacture/delivery of cannabis.

On July 24, a judge ordered all four to remain in custody at the Cook County Jail.

What's next:

They are due back in court in Markham on Aug. 12.