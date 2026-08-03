4 charged after guns, drugs found during Harvey home search
HARVEY, Ill. - Four people are facing felony charges after sheriff's police recovered guns and drugs while serving a search warrant at a home in Chicago's south suburbs last month.
Harvey search leads to four arrests
What we know:
According to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, investigators executed a search warrant around 7 a.m. on July 23 in the 100 block of West 147th Street in Harvey.
The warrant followed an investigation into suspected narcotics sales at the home, which authorities said is located near a daycare center.
Inside the residence, investigators recovered:
- 11 firearms
- 105 grams of suspected cocaine
- More than 900 grams of suspected weed
Four people who lived at the home were taken into custody.
Items recovered from Harvey home. (CCSO)
Randy Landa, 45, was charged with armed violence, felon in possession of a weapon, manufacture/delivery of cocaine, and manufacture/delivery of cannabis.
Ramon Landa, 41, was charged with armed violence, felon in possession of a weapon, manufacture/delivery of cocaine, and manufacture/delivery of cannabis.
Isaac Grant, 20, was charged with armed violence, manufacture/delivery of cocaine, and manufacture/delivery of cannabis.
Amare Murphy, 19, was charged with armed violence, manufacture/delivery of cocaine, and manufacture/delivery of cannabis.
On July 24, a judge ordered all four to remain in custody at the Cook County Jail.
What's next:
They are due back in court in Markham on Aug. 12.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Cook County Sheriff's Office.