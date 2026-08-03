Lost something at Lollapalooza? Here's how to get it back

The Brief Cleanup is underway after a rain-soaked Lollapalooza weekend in Grant Park. Lost items can be claimed at the festival's lost and found at the Hilton Chicago from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Officials are expected to release updated attendance, public safety and cleanup figures later Monday.



A muddy Grant Park is being cleaned up Monday after another packed Lollapalooza weekend, and festivalgoers who left belongings behind have a chance to get them back.

Lollapalooza lost and found

What we know:

Cleanup crews are getting to work after four days of music, large crowds and heavy rain left parts of Grant Park covered in mud and litter.

Rain caused major disruptions Saturday, forcing Lollapalooza organizers to delay the festival for several hours. Many attendees came prepared with ponchos, rain boots and shoes they didn't mind getting dirty.

Among the trash left behind were personal belongings that festivalgoers can now reclaim through the event's lost and found.

The lost and found will be open Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Grand Tradition Room at the Hilton Chicago. Anyone unable to pick up an item during those hours can find more information on the Lollapalooza website.

Lollapalooza refund questions

Some festivalgoers have been asking online whether weather delays and canceled performances qualify for refunds.

According to Lollapalooza's website, tickets are not eligible for exchanges or refunds unless the festival is canceled outright. As of Monday morning, organizers had not announced any changes to that policy.

The backstory:

It's still too early to know how much this year's Lollapalooza cleanup and repairs will cost.

The festival has faced costly repair bills after rainy weekends in the past. In 2011, heavy rain turned Grant Park into a muddy mess, and organizers paid more than $1 million to repair the grounds.

The second-highest repair bill came in 2019, when rain caused significant turf damage. Organizers paid nearly $650,000 for repairs that year.

Road closures

Some streets around Grant Park remain closed as cleanup continues.

Most road closures are expected to reopen Monday. However:

Balbo Drive, from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive, is scheduled to reopen Sunday.

Jackson Drive, from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive, is scheduled to reopen Saturday.

By the numbers:

Officials have not yet released this year's final attendance and public safety totals.

For comparison, last year's festival drew about 115,000 people each day, which matched the event's daily capacity. During the festival:

12 people were arrested.

42 people were taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals.

What's next:

City officials and festival organizers are expected to release additional attendance, public safety and cleanup information later Monday. We'll update this story when those figures become available.