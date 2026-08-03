3 Chicago police officers, toddler among 5 injured in South Side crash
CHICAGO - Five people, including three Chicago police officers and a 3-year-old girl, were injured in a crash involving an unmarked police vehicle Sunday night in the city's Washington Park neighborhood.
South Side crash injures five
What we know:
Police said the crash happened around 9:33 p.m. at the intersection of East 63rd Street and Indiana Avenue.
Three officers traveling westbound in an unmarked squad car were responding to a report of a person with a gun when they were involved in a collision with a white sedan traveling northbound through the intersection.
Two female officers were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries and were listed in fair condition. A male officer was also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and was listed in fair condition.
A 41-year-old man riding in the sedan suffered a neck fracture and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.
A 3-year-old girl in the sedan suffered a fractured tibia and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital. She was also listed in fair condition.
The driver of the sedan, a 32-year-old woman, was issued a traffic citation. She declined medical treatment at the scene.
What we don't know:
Police have not released details about what led to the crash or said whether the unmarked squad car was using its emergency lights or siren while responding to the call.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.