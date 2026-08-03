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3 Chicago police officers, toddler among 5 injured in South Side crash

By Nic Flosi
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 3, 2026 5:56 AM CDT
Published August 3, 2026 5:56 AM CDT

The Brief

    • Five people were injured in a crash involving an unmarked Chicago police vehicle Sunday night on the South Side.
    • Three officers suffered minor injuries while responding to a report of a person with a gun.
    • A 3-year-old girl and a passenger in the other vehicle were hospitalized with fractures.

CHICAGO - Five people, including three Chicago police officers and a 3-year-old girl, were injured in a crash involving an unmarked police vehicle Sunday night in the city's Washington Park neighborhood.

South Side crash injures five

What we know:

Police said the crash happened around 9:33 p.m. at the intersection of East 63rd Street and Indiana Avenue.

Three officers traveling westbound in an unmarked squad car were responding to a report of a person with a gun when they were involved in a collision with a white sedan traveling northbound through the intersection.

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Two female officers were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries and were listed in fair condition. A male officer was also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and was listed in fair condition.

A 41-year-old man riding in the sedan suffered a neck fracture and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

A 3-year-old girl in the sedan suffered a fractured tibia and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital. She was also listed in fair condition.

The driver of the sedan, a 32-year-old woman, was issued a traffic citation. She declined medical treatment at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about what led to the crash or said whether the unmarked squad car was using its emergency lights or siren while responding to the call.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

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