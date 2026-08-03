3 Chicago police officers, toddler among 5 injured in South Side crash

The Brief Five people were injured in a crash involving an unmarked Chicago police vehicle Sunday night on the South Side. Three officers suffered minor injuries while responding to a report of a person with a gun. A 3-year-old girl and a passenger in the other vehicle were hospitalized with fractures.



Five people, including three Chicago police officers and a 3-year-old girl, were injured in a crash involving an unmarked police vehicle Sunday night in the city's Washington Park neighborhood.

South Side crash injures five

What we know:

Police said the crash happened around 9:33 p.m. at the intersection of East 63rd Street and Indiana Avenue.

Three officers traveling westbound in an unmarked squad car were responding to a report of a person with a gun when they were involved in a collision with a white sedan traveling northbound through the intersection.

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Two female officers were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries and were listed in fair condition. A male officer was also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and was listed in fair condition.

A 41-year-old man riding in the sedan suffered a neck fracture and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

A 3-year-old girl in the sedan suffered a fractured tibia and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital. She was also listed in fair condition.

The driver of the sedan, a 32-year-old woman, was issued a traffic citation. She declined medical treatment at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about what led to the crash or said whether the unmarked squad car was using its emergency lights or siren while responding to the call.