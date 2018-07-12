Local Marine using boot camp training to change lives

Not many of us have what it takes to survive a military boot camp but that's not stopping many Chicagoans from trying. That's because one former Marine is taking his boot camp experience and turning it into a gym that's changing lives.

Behind the scenes at C2E2

It's not Halloween but you can expect to see a lot of adults in costumes around the McCormick Place this weekend. It's the comic convention known as C2E2 and of course our Jake Hamilton put in his request weeks ago to go live there.

Indoor skydiving a reality in Lincoln Park

Maybe you've always wanted to go skydiving but just don't have the money, or are a little scared of a 120 mile-per-hour freefall. Well fear not because you can now feel the rush right here in Chicago.