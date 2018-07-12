Jake takes Paris for World Cup, 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' premiere
FOX 32's Jake Hamilton is on location in the City of Lights for the 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' premiere. While he's in Paris, Jake is throwing his support behind the French, who will be taking on Croatia in the World Cup final on Sunday!
Jake Hamilton talks with Josh McBride about Spring Fashions
Jake Hamilton talked with Josh McBride about spring fashion trends on Good Day Chicago.
Marvel's Black Panther a 'watershed cinematic experience'
It's one of the most anticipated films of the year. Black Panther has reached a level of high expectations that borders into the, "there's no possible way it can live up to the hype" territory.
Holiday Helpings: Apple pie with cheddar and rosemary
FOX 32’s Jake Hamilton is whipping up some apple pie with cheddar and rosemary with Chef Emily Spurlin of Bad Hunter.
Actress Kathy Bates opens up about her battle with cancer
Everyone has a favorite Kathy Bates role but few know that one of her most important was two-time cancer survivor.
Friday Pep Rally: Wendell Phillips Academy
FOX 32's Jake Hamilton is at Wendell Phillips Academy in Chicago for this week's Friday pep rally!
US Lumberjack Series Championship prepares to get choppin'
Good Day Chicago's Jake Hamilton headed out to Tinley Park to test his inner outdoorsman with a host of challenges, including scaling a tree, chopping wood and taking a chainsaw to a tree trunk.
Mermaid classes making quite the splash in Chicago
Now, a group of Chicagoans are fulfilling their lifelong ambitions of becoming mermaids, donning fish tails to get a strong core workout, have fun or simply make fairytales come true.
Go Ape takes treetop adventuring to new heights
Tucked deep in the Forest Preserves of Cook County, one new treetop adventure course is zipping past the competition.
Check out this insanely accurate re-creation of Ferris Bueller's room
Virgin Hotels Chicago is hosting a ridiculously accurate re-creation of Ferris Bueller's bedroom.
The man behind the scoreboard: Wrigley's tireless scorekeeper
Meet Darryl Wilson, for 25 years, he’s had the best view in all of baseball, but very rarely does he ever get to see it.
Michael Carbonaro injects magic into his show 'The Carbonaro Effect'
As the host of the popular hidden camera magic series “The Carbonaro Effect,” Michael has made a career out of making people believe.
Behind the mystery of the modern day milkman
There was a time when you wouldn’t have looked twice at someone like Drew Pederson – but these day’s, he’s a bit of a dying breed.
5 movies that excellently capture Chicago's iconic locales
Not all Chicago films are created equal.
5 criminally underrated acts to grace Lollapalooza
For its 25th anniversary, the four-day music festival boasts a roster full of diverse musical acts from all around the world.
Local artisans forging knives for top kitchens
Some of the most prestigious kitchens around Chicago are getting a little sharper.
Local Marine using boot camp training to change lives
Not many of us have what it takes to survive a military boot camp but that's not stopping many Chicagoans from trying. That's because one former Marine is taking his boot camp experience and turning it into a gym that's changing lives.
Behind the scenes at C2E2
It's not Halloween but you can expect to see a lot of adults in costumes around the McCormick Place this weekend. It's the comic convention known as C2E2 and of course our Jake Hamilton put in his request weeks ago to go live there.
Indoor skydiving a reality in Lincoln Park
Maybe you've always wanted to go skydiving but just don't have the money, or are a little scared of a 120 mile-per-hour freefall. Well fear not because you can now feel the rush right here in Chicago.
Emily Beazley's Legacy: Enjoy a donut this weekend to help kids with cancer
While you're out celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day this weekend, there's a way you can also help out kids with cancer.