'Deadpool & Wolverine' hits theaters this week

This summer’s most anticipation movie, "Deadpool & Wolverine," opens in theaters Thursday night.

Before it hit the big screen, FOX 32 got the Chicago-exclusive interview with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, talking all about their Marvel movie that’s expected to break box office records this weekend.

Seven years after promising that he was walking away from the character of Wolverine forever, Jackman is back as his movie-iconic X-Men character – but after 25 years and nine films, there’s a first to this film: he’s finally wearing the character’s iconic blue and yellow outfit.

Jackman sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton and revealed why it took a quarter-century for his character to finally suit up the right way.

"I found out something today, that the studio execs had seen this little movie called "The Matrix" and black leather works – so that’s why it was black leather," Jackman said.

The Oscar-nominated actor added, "What was sold to us was, ‘We’re trying to make it grounded, human comic book movies so we don’t want to have garish colors.’ I just sort of bought it and now I can't see it any other way. I can't believe it took us this long."

"Deadpool & Wolverine" opens in theaters on July 26.