Chicago man, 18, is third suspect charged in CTA bus beating of 62-year-old man

The Brief An 18-year-old Chicago man has been charged in the beating of a 62-year-old man on a CTA bus. Two 15-year-olds were previously charged in the same attack. The victim remains hospitalized after suffering severe head injuries.



An 18-year-old Chicago man is now facing multiple charges in connection with the beating of a 62-year-old man aboard a CTA bus, an attack that left the victim hospitalized with serious head injuries.

What we know:

Police said Lyndale Roberts Jr., 18, was arrested Sunday and charged as the third person involved in the attack, which happened last week on a CTA bus in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue.

Roberts is charged with several felony counts, including aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a victim age 60 and older and aggravated battery involving a transit passenger. He also faces misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass to a vehicle and obstruction of identification, along with a citation for having burglary tools.

Before Roberts’ arrest, two teens, a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, were charged with multiple felony counts, including aggravated battery of a victim age 60 and older.

The backstory:

Investigators said the victim, 62-year-old Larry Gilkey, was beaten and seriously injured just before 6 p.m. Dec. 16 while riding the bus.

According to family members, Gilkey had left his home to buy cigarettes and never returned.

Gilkey’s nephew said Gilkey was trying to help one of three teens who asked him for money to ride the bus.

"When he pulled money out of his pocket to give that kid the two dollars, another kid hit him," the nephew said. "So he wants to help someone and it turned out a different way."

Gilkey suffered severe head trauma and has been hospitalized for nearly a week. His family says he was placed in a medically induced coma and has since woken up, though the full extent of his injuries is still unclear.

"He woke up and didn’t even know where he was," his nephew said.

What they're saying:

For Gilkey’s family, the attack highlights concerns about safety on public transportation.

"It’s just not right. It’s not OK," the nephew said. "They need to come up with a plan to curb the violence that goes on public transportation. They have to protect the citizens."

The family also shared a message for the teens involved.

"Just make better decisions," the nephew said. "Being a person that was born and raised in Chicago, I love Chicago, but people just need to make better decisions."

What's next:

Roberts is scheduled for a detention hearing on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Gilkey’s family said he faces a long road to recovery, and they do not yet know if he will be able to return to work.