Coronavirus case in Santa Clara County is Bay Area's first
The man was not sick enough to require treatment in a hospital. The man did seek medical treatment, however his condition is not considered serious. Officials could not disclose where the man sought care.
Trump bars entry of foreign nationals into US who pose coronavirus transmission risk
President Donald Trump has signed an order that will temporarily bar foreign nationals, other than immediate family of U.S. citizens and permanent residents, who have traveled in China within the last 14 days.