SWAT situation reported on Chicago's West Side; 1 in custody

One person was taken into custody after SWAT police were called to a domestic disturbance Friday morning on Chicago’s West Side.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 4900 block of West Jackson Boulevard just before 2 a.m. after receiving a report of a domestic-related incident, according to police. A witness told officers that a verbal argument between the victim and the offender escalated into a physical confrontation, during which the offender struck the victim.

The witness also reported that the offender had access to a firearm and kept two large dogs inside the residence, prompting officers to request a SWAT response. When SWAT officers arrived, the victim exited the home without injury.

A short time later, the offender also exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident. No injuries were reported.

Charges were pending as of early Thursday morning. The scene was cleared at approximately 3:46 a.m., police said.