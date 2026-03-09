Chicago teens in custody after theft spree at Oak Brook Mall, prosecutors say

The Brief Three Chicago teens are accused of stealing from three Oak Brook stores Sunday afternoon. Authorities say the teens took nearly $4,500 in merchandise and were carrying bear spray. A judge ordered all three to remain in custody until at least their next court date.



Three Chicago teenagers have been ordered to remain in custody after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from three Oak Brook stores Sunday while carrying bear spray.

What we know:

Prosecutors said two 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old girl have been charged in connection with thefts at Oak Brook Mall.

Around 4:34 p.m., Oak Brook police were alerted by a manager at the Alo store about three suspicious individuals. The teens allegedly entered the store, selected 16 clothing items valued at about $1,906 and left without paying.

The group then went to Victoria’s Secret where they allegedly took 24 clothing items worth about $541. They are also accused of going to Macy’s, selecting six clothing items valued at about $1,965 and leaving without paying.

In total, the merchandise taken was valued at roughly $4,412.

Officers reportedly stopped and arrested the teens once they exited Macy’s. The group was also carrying bear spray during the thefts, prosecutors said.

Each teen is charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of retail theft and one count of armed violence.

At a detention hearing Monday morning, a judge ordered all three to remain in custody until at least their next court appearance.

What they're saying:

"The allegations that these three juveniles drove to Oak Brook and robbed three different establishments one after another after another are extremely alarming," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

"With warm weather on the horizon, the Oak Brook Mall will soon be a destination for thousands of visitors. The quick apprehension of the suspects in this case, however, should serve as a warning to anyone thinking of committing a crime in DuPage County that if you do, you will be arrested, charged and prosecuted."

What's next:

The teens are due back in court on Thursday.