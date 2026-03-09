Suburban Chicago man convicted of stabbing victim over 40 times in Lake County: prosecutors

The Brief A suburban Chicago man, Jesus Vargas, 33, was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2022 stabbing death of 37-year-old Brian Mahdee in Round Lake Beach. Prosecutors said Vargas stabbed Mahdee more than 40 times, injured himself to support a self-defense claim and tried to stage the scene; jurors rejected that defense after a five-day trial. Vargas faces a potential life sentence, and his next court hearing is scheduled for April 28.



A suburban Chicago man was convicted Friday of first-degree murder after prosecutors said he stabbed a man more than 40 times, then tried to stage the scene to look like self-defense.

What we know:

Jesus Vargas, 33, was found guilty in Lake County court in the death of 37-year-old Brian Mahdee, who was fatally stabbed in the 2000 block of Apache Trail in Round Lake Beach, according to the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Pictured is Jesus Vargas, 33. (Lake County State's Attorney's Office)

Police responding to the scene in February 2022 found Mahdee with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors said medical personnel determined Mahdee suffered more than 40 stab wounds. During the five-day jury trial, which began March 2, prosecutors called more than a dozen witnesses, including law enforcement officers, medical personnel and expert witnesses.

Dig deeper:

Authorities testified that Vargas had injuries to his arm when officers arrived. A witness told jurors that Vargas inflicted the wounds on himself to make it appear he had acted in self-defense, prosecutors said.

Witnesses also testified that Vargas attacked Mahdee while he was seated and using his phone, then attempted to clean up the scene and asked others not to call police. Investigators said Vargas gave inconsistent statements about what happened and claimed he was defending himself. DNA recovered from the weapon was inconsistent with his self-defense claim, according to prosecutors.

The defense called two witnesses, including Vargas. Prosecutors said his trial testimony was inconsistent with prior statements.

What they're saying:

"Immediately after this unprovoked attack, this offender began lying and attempting to hide his crime. His guilt was further revealed by his wildly inconsistent trial testimony. Despite these efforts, investigators and prosecutors showed the jury the truth of this heinous attack. We will support the victim’s family and loved ones while also making sure this offender can never hurt anyone again," said Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart.

What's next:

Vargas had been held on $3 million bond at the Lake County Jail before the trial.

Following the guilty verdict, a judge revoked his bond. He faces a potential life sentence. His next court hearing is scheduled for April 28.