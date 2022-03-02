Grayslake man charged with stabbing lover to death in Round Lake Beach

article

A Grayslake man is facing murder charges after fatally stabbing his lover in Round Lake Beach Monday, police said.

According to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, Jesus I. Vargas, 29, admitted to stabbing the man multiple times during an argument.

Vargas was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He is being held at the Lake County Jail on two counts of first degree murder.

According to police, a witness at the scene said the victim was unarmed and was stabbed by Vargas multiple times. After stabbing the victim, a witness saw Vargas cut himself multiple times, police said.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Brian Mahdee, 37, of Round Lake Beach. According to the coroner's office, he died from multiple sharp force injuries.

Vargas is expected at a bond hearing Wednesday morning.

All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.