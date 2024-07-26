Weekend in Chicago: Pierogi Fest, Wicker Park Fest and more

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend in the Chicagoland area, there are several festivals underway.

The wackiest festival in America returns to Whiting, Ind. for its 30th year.

The event kicked off on Friday morning and will run through Sunday.

Pierogi Fest started with a handful of people, a pile of pierogies and a silly parade, but now, it draws hundreds of thousands of visitors from all over the world.

You can expect 10 blocks of food booths, arts and crafts, vendors and six stages of live entertainment.

This year's music headliner is Sugar Ray. You can catch the performance on Saturday night.

Wicker Park Fest celebrates its 20th anniversary this year with Chicago native and R&B sensation Jamila Woods.

This is a three-day outdoor music festival that kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday along North Milwaukee Avenue.

New this year, a pet fest will be located at Honore and Milwaukee.

You'll be able to find pet-friendly activities and snacks starting at noon on Saturday.

The Taste of Lincoln Avenue is aging like a fine wine and kicked off Friday afternoon.

This is the 40th annual celebration, which raises money for community social services, schools and parks.

Entry is $10 and the festival will run through Sunday.