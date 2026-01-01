7-year-old hospitalized after shooting inside West Side home: police

The Brief A 7-year-old boy was shot in the left bicep inside a home in the 3200 block of W. Division St. in the Humboldt Park neighborhood around 7:04 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. Police recovered a weapon at the scene; no one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.



A 7-year-old boy was injured with a gunshot wound while inside a home in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on Sunday, according to police.

What we know:

A 7-year-old boy has sustained a gunshot wound to his left bicep while inside a home in the 3200 block of W. Division St. around 7:04 p.m.

The boy was transported to Stronger Hospital in serious condition.

A weapon was recovered from the scene. No one is in custody.

Area Five Detectives are investigating the incident.