7-year-old hospitalized after shooting inside West Side home: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  January 1, 2026 9:08pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

What we know:

A 7-year-old boy has sustained a gunshot wound to his left bicep while inside a home in the 3200 block of W. Division St. around 7:04 p.m.

The boy was transported to Stronger Hospital in serious condition.

A weapon was recovered from the scene. No one is in custody.

Area Five Detectives are investigating the incident.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

