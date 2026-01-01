7-year-old hospitalized after shooting inside West Side home: police
CHICAGO - A 7-year-old boy was injured with a gunshot wound while inside a home in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on Sunday, according to police.
What we know:
A 7-year-old boy has sustained a gunshot wound to his left bicep while inside a home in the 3200 block of W. Division St. around 7:04 p.m.
The boy was transported to Stronger Hospital in serious condition.
A weapon was recovered from the scene. No one is in custody.
Area Five Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.