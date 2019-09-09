Agency recommends firing of Chicago officer who shot friend

A Chicago police oversight agency has recommended the firing of an officer who shot and severely injured his friend after a long night of heavy drinking then lied about what happened, according to a report obtained by the Chicago Tribune.

Man, 70, missing from Darien

Authorities are looking for a 70-year-old man who has been missing since last week from west suburban Darien.

6 killed, 28 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

At least 34 people were shot — six of them fatally — over the weekend in gun violence across Chicago, including a 17-year-old girl who was killed Sunday in Back of the Yards on the South Side.